Updated results still shows close race for Truckee Town Council

Two candidates for Truckee Town Council are still fighting for the third seat according to updated election results released Tuesday.

Anna Klovstad is still in the lead with 2,938 votes, followed by Morgan Goodwin with 2,036.

Chelsea Walterscheid, who trailed David Polivy by three votes on Election Day, now has a nine-vote lead. Walterscheid has 1,897 votes and Polivy has 1,888.

Only three candidates will win a seat on the town council.

Richard Ludke currently has 1,769 votes, followed by Carmen Carr with 1,600 votes and Suzie Tarnay with 1,253.

Nevada County officials have yet to count the remaining 19,800 ballots including provisional and conditional ballots and those that may have been damaged. Results will not be updated until Dec. 6.

Recommended Stories For You

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.