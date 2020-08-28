Vail CEO donates $50k to Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe

Vail Resorts CEO, Rob Katz, and his wife, Elana Amsterdam, on Monday announced the grant recipients of a $1.5 million donation to support youth organizations in cities surrounding Vail Resorts’ locations.

The Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe, which received $50,000, was among those selected; while on the South Shore, the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe was also granted $50,000.

“We’re honored to be partnering with these organizations now and look forward to our future efforts to enhance access to winter sports for underserved kids,” said Katz in a news release. “As youth of color and their families have been especially hard hit by the pandemic, it’s essential that the nonprofits receiving grants this year are able to determine the best use for their community. All of these organizations have had to pivot their services due to COVID-19, and, additionally, many are helping the youth they serve find their voice to be part of the national dialogue on systemic racism.”

In total, 14 nonprofits received grants, which are aimed at strengthening communities and supporting youth of color in urban centers across North America.

In December, Vail Resorts announced an initiative to expand its youth access program to all 34 of its North American resorts, including over a dozen that serve major metropolitan areas. Currently, Vail Resorts said it hosts nearly 4,500 underserved youngsters at many of its resorts each year and has a goal of doubling that number. The company provides free lift tickets, ski school, and equipment rentals while funds from the Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust help develop and expand programs and fund transportation. Nonprofit partners will then combine those services with youth mentorship.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.