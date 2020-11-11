Volunteers place over 600 flags at Happy Homestead for Veterans Day

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Veterans, first responders and the community usually pack the American Legion Hall in South Lake Tahoe for the annual Veterans Day ceremony.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was canceled. However, the pandemic or the snow didn’t stop those from honoring those who served.

This year, 30 volunteers of the American Legion Auxiliary and Vets in Counseling placed over 600 flags at the Happy Homestead in the cold and snow at 9 a.m., Monday morning.

“We are very grateful for them,” said Adria Nkala, district manager of Happy Homestead Cemetery District.

The volunteers brought hot chocolate and coffee to the cemetery.

The ceremony takes place on the eleventh hour of the eleventh month of the eleventh day to commemorate WWI, when the guns stopped at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918.

Lake Tahoe Veterans, a grassroots veterans group aimed at uniting veterans, will be interviewing two local 90-year-old WWII veterans on Wednesday.

The Daughters of the American Revolution will be having a virtual ceremony at Happy Homestead on 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 for Wreaths Across America.

El Dorado County government offices will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.

Veterans and Gold Star families get free access to national parks and other public lands to on Veterans Day.

