West End Coffee and Tap project delayed again in Truckee

The West End Coffee and Tap project, a business proposed for on the west end of Donner Lake, is still in the works as the Truckee Planning Commission moved the project to a third public hearing.

While the commissioners were prepared to approve the project, with nine required parking spaces and a closing time of 8 p.m., owner Mollie Hagar decided to take another look at reducing the parking demand and work more with surrounding property owners on a closing time.

"We don't plan on redesigning our site with nine parking spots," said Hagar. She said that removing the outdoor seating could lower the capacity of the coffee shop, which would lower the number of required parking spots.

However, Senior Engineer Mike Vaughan said, "I'm not sure if that's the case without looking at the project again."

"There could be other ways of getting your application approved beside nine on site parking spaces," said Commissioner Jan Zabriskie.

Due to inconsistencies between the commission's requests and Hagar's vision for the project, the commission decided to hear it again at the Jan. 15 meeting.

Hagar said concerns with employee parking could be mitigated by providing commuter benefits to her employees through a stipend if they carpool, take the bus or ride their bike.

"The real shortage exists in the winter month," she said where parking at their house, not far from the project site, could be an option.

However she said the idea the project will increase the traffic in the neighborhood is unrealistic.

"We do not anticipate a large number of people traveling from other parts of Truckee to come to West End Coffee and Tap," she said, noting that between Glenshire and the west end of Donner Lake there are 12 coffee shops. Hagar added that between June 1 and the end of September they expect between 60 and 85 percent of their customers to be parked in the public parking lot.

There was previous discussion about the closing time of the business, with concerns of noise levels being unacceptable to the surrounding neighbors during later hours. Zabriskie said outside seating should end at 8 p.m. suggesting Hagar also discuss it more with the surrounding neighbors.

"I'd really like the opportunity to meet these requirements and to speak with my neighbors," Hagar said.

Hagar and her husband, Bjorn Anderson, proposed the project to the town in June. Since then the two held a community meeting to address any concerns about the project as well as discuss the project at two planning commission public hearings.

"As we got to know our neighbors and the community at the west end of Donner Lake we decided that our greatest contribution to our neighborhood, and Truckee as a whole, would be to build this coffee shop," said Hagar. "We're motivated by our desire to positively impact the community."

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.