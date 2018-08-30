Western Sierra Medical expands services at Kings Beach-Tahoe Health Center

Western Sierra Medical Clinic is expanding health services at its Kings Beach-Tahoe health clinic, including the addition of a medication assisted treatment program, pediatrics and women's health services.

"Primary care and dental services are the foundation for the health center, but we are always reviewing the community's health care needs and talking with residents on how we could expand services," said Scott McFarland, chief executive officer of Western Sierra. "The expanded services will offer some closer-to-home options for patients."

The health center, located at 8665 Salmon Ave., opened in July 2017. The health center offers medical and dental care 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

"We anticipate continued strong growth due to the quality of primary care, women's health, pediatric and dental services," said Dr. Christina Lasich, chief medical officer of Western Sierra.

Pediatrics and women's health services, which includes family planning, are just the latest additions for the year-old health center.

"We are working toward developing more resources for patients whose primary language isn't English, expanding our diabetes outreach program, meeting the growing needs of an expanding pediatric and women's health population, and working with an excellent multidisciplinary team to improve the health of many of our patients that struggle with debilitating conditions," said Seson Kahn, family nurse practitioner at the health center.

One of the greatest needs in the region is treating residents struggling with substance abuse.

"Addiction and substance abuse affects people of all ethnicities, cultures and socioeconomic standings," Kahn said. "We are here to help."

Western Sierra's multi-disciplinary medication assisted treatment program treats residents addicted to drugs, especially those battling opioids, such as prescription pain medications and heroin, a critical and fast-growing epidemic in the region and nationwide.

"With the introduction of the medication assisted treatment (MAT) program, we are able to offer treatments that have been shown to save lives and reunite families," Kahn said.

Patricia "Trish" Hartman, a substance abuse disorder counselor with extensive experience, has joined Western Sierra and will provide substance abuse counseling at the Kings Beach and Auburn health centers.

"The MAT program, pediatrics and women's health services are just the latest new services at the Kings Beach health center, with more services to come. Western Sierra is very pleased to be serving the community members in the Tahoe region," said Lasich.

Western Sierra has six health centers in the region, including three in Placer County. Western Sierra — the largest outpatient provider in Nevada-Sierra counties — began operating the Placer County health center in Kings Beach in July 2017.

Source: Western Sierra Medical Clinic