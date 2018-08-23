White knuckle weekend: 44th annual Truckee Professional Rodeo hits town

The 44th annual Truckee Professional Rodeo returns to town this weekend, bringing in three days of competition, performances and family fun to McIver Arena.

Each year partial proceeds from the rodeo go toward local groups such as the Truckee Donner Junior Horsemen Association, youth scholarships, and also the Truckee High School girls' basketball team.

Festivities are set to kick off on Friday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a free children's day. Youngsters can learn to rope, run stick horse races, learn about rodeo, brush horses and watch a performance from the Truckee Donner Junior Horsemen Drill Team. There will also be a free barbecue lunch provided by the horsemen association.

Starting at 5 p.m., Men Wielding Fire will be dishing up a barbecue dinner, along with live music, dummy steer roping, and an open barrel race.

The gates will open again the next day at 3 p.m. as traditional rodeo events like calf roping and bull riding get underway. In addition, youngsters can sign up for mutton bustin' and other competitions. Saturday is also Patriot Day at the rodeo, with guests being encouraged to wear red, white and blue.

Immediately following the rodeo on Saturday is the annual Western Dance, featuring local group Everyday Outlaw. Proceeds from the dance benefit the horsemen association.

Sunday will feature a second rodeo performance, more children's competitions, and also trick roping and drill team performances. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the event begins at 1 p.m.

Guests attending the final day of this year's event are encouraged to wear pink as part of the rodeo's Tough Enough to Wear Pink Day in support of breast cancer awareness. The rodeo will conclude with the crowning of Miss Truckee Pro Rodeo and Junior Miss Truckee Pro Rodeo at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Truckee.

Tickets to this year's rodeo cost $15 for adults and $10 for children if purchased online at TruckeeRodeo.org. The price of admission jumps $5 at the gate. Children ages 5 and under are free.

For more information, visit TruckeeRodeo.org.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.