WIC services in Nevada County available by phone or video

WIC services, like many Nevada County services, are continuing to serve our community during this time. WIC services are considered “essential services” under the Governor’s order.

WIC, the Women, Infants, and Children nutrition program, helps pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women, infants, and young children under 5 eat well, be active, and stay healthy, and includes funds for families to purchase healthy foods, as well as individual breastfeeding support for moms. Services are available in English and Spanish.

At this time, all WIC services are provided via the phone or video chat, including new enrollments. To protect you and our WIC staff, all walk-in WIC clinics have been suspended.

Community members should call their local WIC office to enroll or certify, obtain future food benefits, reschedule, get breastfeeding help, or to get questions answered: WIC in western Nevada County: 530-265-1454; WIC Truckee: 530-582-7814.

For families that already have WIC and the WIC electronic benefits via the WIC card, the state has auto-issued one month of benefits and extended some certifications. This means if you have a WIC card, you may already have your benefits pre-loaded. Please check your California WIC app for benefits.

If you have any additional questions, please contact the Nevada County WIC program at the phone numbers listed above. You can also learn more at CDPH’s state WIC webpage here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CFH/DWICSN/Pages/WICCovid19Info.aspx

Source: Nevada County Public Health