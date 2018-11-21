Winter storm warning in effect to Thanksgiving morning for Truckee

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, in effect 3 p.m. today through 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Forecasters call for rain after 2 p.m. today until 2 a.m. Thursday, when rain will turn to snow. Low temps will be around 30, with 100 percent chance of precipitation. Less than a half inch of snow is predicted.

"A series of Pacific storms will deliver multiple rounds of heavy rain and mountain snow Wednesday into the Thanksgiving holiday weekend," the weather service reports. " There is an elevated concern for flash flooding, mudslides and debris flows near wildfire burn scars in California."

On Thanksgiving Day, rain and snow are likely before 8 a.m. and then snow accumulating 1 to 2 inches is possible. Another inch of snow could fall by Friday morning.

A wind advisory will also remain in effect from noon Thursday through 4 a.m. Friday. Winds ranging form 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected Thursday. ON Friday, 25-35 mph winds with gusts up to 55-70 mph are expected. Sierra ridges could see gusts up to 80-100 mph, the weather service reports.