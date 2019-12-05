Winter storm watch goes into effect this weekend for Truckee-Tahoe area

After 80 inches of snow fell at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows from the season’s first significant storms, the area’s ski resorts are set to receive another round of heavy, wet snow, beginning this afternoon.

Courtesy of Ben Arnst / Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

After the first significant winter storms of the season delivered several feet of snow to higher elevations around Truckee-Tahoe, another system is forecast to move into the area this afternoon, bringing a round of heavy, wet snow to the high Sierra and rain to lower elevations.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the incoming system, which will go into effect Friday afternoon through Sunday morning.

One to 3 feet of snow is expected to fall above 7,000 feet. Areas between 5,500 and 6,500 feet are forecast to receive between a few inches and 2 feet. Winds, according to the weather service, could also gust as high as 55 mph.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could start as early as Friday afternoon and last into Sunday evening along Sierra passes. Strong winds could cause tree damage,” said the weather service in its statement. “Snow levels are currently forecast to hover near or just above Lake Tahoe level, so impacts could vary dramatically within just a few hundred feet of elevation. The most likely time for accumulating snow at Lake Tahoe level will be late Saturday into Sunday.”

High temperatures this weekend in Truckee are forecast to hover in the high 30s and low 40s. Lows are forecast to be in the 20s.

The weather service recommends anyone traveling during the weekend to carry tire chains and an emergency kit, which should include jumper cables, warm clothes, proper footwear for snow, blankets, bottled water, non-perishable snacks and a flashlight.

Road conditions in California can be checked at 1-800-427-ROAD or at quickmap.dot.ca.gov. In Nevada, conditions can be found at 1-877-NV-ROADS or at http://www.nvroads.com.

“If you have plans to travel through the Sierra this weekend, make sure to watch the weather forecast closely,” the weather service said.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.