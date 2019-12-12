Winter weather advisory issued for greater Lake Tahoe area

More rain and snow is on the way for the Truckee-Tahoe area.

The National Weather Service office in Reno issued a winter weather advisory for the greater Lake Tahoe area, which goes into effect at 4 p.m. until 10 a.m. tomorrow.

A relatively warm system will last through this morning, according to the weather service, bringing gusty winds, rain, and snow at high elevations in the Sierra. A colder system will then move in this evening through tomorrow morning, lowering snow levels, which will likely impact travel in the Sierra. Snow totals are forecast to be between 5 and 10 inches above 7,000 feet. A couple of inches of snow could fall at Lake Tahoe level.

A secondary cold front will then move into the region tomorrow afternoon, and will bring chances of light snow to the Sierra through Sunday morning.

“Travel is likely to be difficult for weekend travel and ski traffic crossing over the Sierra, with slick conditions possible for portions of western Nevada Saturday night into Sunday,” said the weather service in its advisory. “Make sure you are ready for winter driving conditions and allow extra time to reach your destination.”

