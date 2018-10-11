WinterWonderGrass music festival lineup announced

Lineup: ALO, Fruition, Billy Strings, the Travelin’ McCourys, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Dead Winter Carpenters, Jeff Austin Band, Lindsay Lou, Upstate, Driftwood, Grantful Dead Review and Pixie and the Partygrass Boys. Andy Thorn (Leftover Salmon), Vince and Silas Herman, Bonnie Paine (Elephant Revival), One Grass, Two Grass, Bridget Law and Friends, The Jack Cloonan Band

Tickets for one of the area's premier music festivals, WinterWonderGrass, went on sale this week, along with the release of this year's lineup.

The fifth annual festival at Squaw will feature more than 20 bluegrass and roots artists, and will be headlined by Greensky Bluegrass, Trampled by Turtles, Leftover Salmon and Sam Bush.

"From the moment we arrived in Tahoe, we felt the magnetism of this special piece of earth," said Scotty Stoughton, founder of WinterWonderGrass, in a statement from the organizers. "The alchemy was abundantly clear in the way that bluegrass, the High Sierra, Lake Tahoe, spirited locals and an amphitheater of trees would create magic. It's an absolute honor to celebrate five years in Squaw Valley and we look forward to turning it up just a notch in honor of this special gathering."

The festival will take place March 29-31, and will be held on three heated indoor stages, and on outdoor main stage.

Since its inception, WinterWonderGrass has contributed $100,000 to local environmental groups, youth education programs, and local and global humanitarian causes, according to festival organizers.

Along with live music, the festival will feature beer, ciders and food.

Recommended Stories For You

Three-day general admission tickets start at $179 and VIP three-day tickets start at $329 for a limited time. All three-day festival tickets include a reusable commemorative festival mug.

New to WinterWonderGrass this year will be a caravan package, allowing fans to maximize the festival experience across each of the three Ikon Pass locations — Stratton, Steamboat and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows — which host the festival. The Coast-to-Coast ticket, available only through October 31, costs $449 plus fees for general admission, and $879 plus fees for VIP. The Coast-to-Coast package is an ideal way for Ikon Pass holders with a passion for music to get the most out of their season pass.

Additional information can be found at http://www.winterwondergrass.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.