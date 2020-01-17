Women’s march set for Saturday in Truckee

The Truckee Women’s March 2020 is being held at 10 a.m. Saturday, coinciding with hundreds of local marches across the United States, included Washington, DC.

The march is open to all people to celebrate the global march for women’s rights, climate action, and democratic and social justice. The first national Women’s March in 2017 was the largest protest march in North American history. The mission of Women’s March is to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change.

Saturday’s march in Truckee will begin at the Eagle Statue, where attendees will meet at the corner of Spring Street and Donner Pass Road.