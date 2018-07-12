Writers to dedicate dream wagon at Squaw Valley

This Saturday the Community of Writers at Squaw Valley will be dedicating their new home base and office, a tiny bookstore on wheels, to Paul Radin a longtime member of the Community to commemorate his life and dedication to the organization. The Paul Radin Memorial Dream Wagon was first conceptualized last year as a way to further mobilize the Community of Writers and made possible by donations from his family.

"It's fantastic to have this. It allows us to have a big gracious bookstore that we can drive all over," said Brett Hall Jones Executive Director.

"Our bookstore can be open right there where the event happens,"she said. "It's becoming emblematic of what we do."

The dedication ceremony will take place in front of the Searchlight chair lift at Squaw Valley at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday with Paul Radin's family in attendance.

