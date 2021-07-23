Locals go big at Big Chief 50K

Local athletes posted several top-10 finishes at Sundays Big Chief 50K. | Harry Lefrak / lefrakphotography.com























A pair of Truckee runners finished in the top three of the women’s division at Sunday’s Big Chief 50K Trail Run.

Helen Mino Faukner, 25, finished runner-up in her second attempt at racing 50 kilometers. Along with finishing second in the women’s division, Mino Faukner was third overall, reaching the finish line at The Village at Northstar with a time of 4 hours, 40 minutes, 22 seconds. Faukner also beat the previous women’s course record. She said she next plans on running the Castle Peak 100K on Aug. 14.

“I’m excited and nervous to see what my body is capable of at that distance,” wrote Faukner in an Instagram post. “Also super thankful for friends that make running really far fun.”

Truckee’s Kristin Bohm, 40, was third in the women’s division and seventh overall, finishing with a time of 5:13:09. Bohm said she took a wrong turn during the race, and also had a fall. Still, she beat her personal record on the course by 11 minutes.

Team Salomon ultrarunner Alissa St Laurent, of Alberta, Canada, set a new women’s course record with a time of 4:38:10. She finished second overall.

South Lake Tahoe’s Jake Lawrence, 40, was the overall winner, posting a time of 4:36:15. Tahoe City’s Alex Dove, 37, was third in the men’s division with a time of 4:56:28. Soda Springs’ Carlos Danel, 31, finished next with a time of 4:59:23.

LEIPHEIMER LEADS LOCALS AT TAHOE TRAIL 100

On Saturday, more than 400 cyclists turned out to compete in the Tahoe Trail 100.

The 100-kilometer race, which starts and ends at The Village at Northstar, serves as a qualifier for the Leadville 100, which takes place in the Colorado Rockies and is among the premier races in mountain biking.

Legendary cyclist Levi Leipheimer, 47, who now resides in Olympic Valley, was the top local finisher, posting a time of 4:18:03 to take fifth place.

Another local, Truckee’s Stephen Flynn, 42, took sixth place with a time of 4:18:45.

Alex Wild, 28, of Los Gatos, defended his 2019 title, winning this year’s race with a time of 4:01:38. There was no race in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“Winning with the number 1 plate is something special,” Wild wrote on his Instagram page. “Happy to take the win here at the Tahoe Trail 100 as I continue my prep for Leadville 100.”

On the women’s side Maude Farrell, 42, of Sausalito, took first place with a time of 4:59:53. Truckee’s Anna Yamauchi, 21, took third place with a time of 5:07:47. South Lake Tahoe’s Caroline Dezendorf, 32, was sixth place with a time of 5:12:19, Tahoe City’s Clare Walton, 46, was ninth with a time of 5:43:16, and Olympic Valley’s Revae Huyette, 31, was 10th with a time of 5:43:19.

DONNER LAKE TO HOST WEEKEND COMPETITIONS

Local organizers Big Blue Adventure put together the Big Chief 50K Trail Run.

Big Blue Adventure will shift gears this weekend with the annual Donner Lake Triathlon. Saturday will feature children’s racing and will be followed by Sunday’s half-mile and 2.4-mile swims, and aquathon (swimming and running). There will be no adult triathlon this year due to construction on Donner Pass Road.

