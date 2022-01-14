Locals rip at Homewood rail jam

The USASA North Tahoe Series opened its season last weekend at Homewood Mountain Resort. | Courtesy Waylon Su





The area’s top up-and-coming skiers and riders on Saturday opened the 2022 USA Snowboard and Freeski Association North Tahoe Series, dusting off their best tricks during a round of rail jam at Homewood Mountain Resort.

Nearly 60 competitors from around the area descended upon Homewood for the event, which featured men and women’s divisions all the way down to a 6-and-under division.

FREESKI

In the freeski men’s division, Incline Village’s Jude Nolan captured first place with a score of 1,060 points. South Tahoe’s Iain Fregoso was second with a score of 950, followed by Truckee’s Ryder Belton with a score of 840 to claim third place.

In the boys’ 11-14 age group, Los Altos skier Quinlan Pederson took first with a score of 1,060. From there, a pair of Truckee skiers, Max Loveless (950 points) and Joseph Svitana (840 points) were second and third, respectively.

In the age 7-10 boys’ group, Truckee’s Micah Rodarte captured first place with a score of 1,020. Truckee’s Oliver Coffey was second with a score of 910.

On the girls’ side, Truckee’s Abby Winterberger took first place in the 11-14 age group, piling up 1,030 points for the season-opening win. Tahoe City’s Keva Kelly (920 points) was second, and Truckee’s Lucy Hukari (810 points) was third.

In the girls’ 7-10 age group South Tahoe’s Isa Loge competed uncontested, but piled up 1,010 points during her run.

SNOWBOARD

The men and women’s snowboard division featured just a combined four athletes.

Truckee’s Ezra Adams won the men’s competition with a score of 1,030 points. Rocklin’s Ayla Su was uncontested on her way to a season-opening win, finishing with 1,010 points.

The 11-14 age group was among the deepest fields of competitors during the day with 19 combined riders taking part in the action.

South Tahoe’s Graydon Ross captured first place with a score of 1,120. Rocklin riders Hunter Hodson (1,010 points) and Talon Su (900 points) were second and third, respectively.

On the girls’ side, Gabriella Boday gave South Tahoe riders a sweep of the division, winning behind a score of 1,070 points. Fellow South Tahoe riders, Lily Weitzel (960 points) and Sydney Ross (850 points) were second and third, respectively.

In the younger age groups, Kings Beach rider Gwyneth Penrod took first in the girls’ 7-10 age group with a score of 1,050. Mammoth Lakes Kyler Green won the boys’ 7-10 age group with a score of 1,040 points. South Tahoe’s Paz Victoria Rodriguez won the girls’ 6-and-under division.

UPCOMING EVENTS

The North Tahoe Series will resume on Jan. 29, at Northstar California Resort with a slopestyle competition.

Two rounds of halfpipe competition are set to take place the following day at Northstar.

From there, the series shifts to Palisades Tahoe for ski- and boardercross on Feb. 5 and 6.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com