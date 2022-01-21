Locals ski, shoot to Chuck Lyda biathlon wins

ASC Training Center “Biathamom” Jen Lang-Ree, right, took first place in her age group at the annual Chuck Lyda Memorial Biathlon sprint race.

The annual Chuck Lyda Memorial Biathlon was held over the holiday weekend at ASC Training Center, and during two days of competition, no racer could match local youngster Ryden Burke.

The sixth-grader outpaced the field during both days of the season-opening races to claim wins in sprint and pursuit at ASC Training Center, which recently rebranded itself from Auburn Ski Club.

Burke missed one shot during the sprint to win with a time of 14 minutes, 42.1 seconds. He went on to win Monday’s pursuit race, again missing one shot to finish with a time of 26:14.3.

Fellow local youngster, Elias Boger was runner-up both days in the U15 category. Boger posted a time of 15:09.6 on Sunday, and then came across the finish of Monday’s race with a time of 27:14.9.

Another local, Logan Selander, was first in the youth age 17-18 division, winning both the sprint and pursuit races. Ted Hulbert was the winner of the master’s age group both days. In the men’s division, Tim Cunningham was the top finisher during Sunday’s sprint.

On the women’s side, Megan Lemoine was first in the U17 division in sprint and pursuit. She finished Sunday’s race with a time of 18:28.3, and followed that performance up with an age group win in pursuit, crossing the finish line with a time of 32:16.6.

Sarah Beaulieu was the top finisher both days in the ages 21-30 division. She finished the sprint race with a time of 20:19.5, missing one target, and then was first overall in pursuit with a time of 27:43.6.

In the master’s division, ASC’s Jen Lang-Ree took first in sprint, while Christine Kan was the top finisher in the master’s pursuit race.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun.