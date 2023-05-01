Long-time Truckee Sanitary District employee retires

Mike White (center) with TSD Staff and Board (From L to R: Blake Tresan – GM, Raymond Brown – District Engineer, Mike White, Kyle Vickers – Maintenance Worker, and Jerry Gilmore - Director

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Sanitary District announced the retirement of 35-year employee, Mike White.

A Senior Field Inspector for the District since 2016, White’s last day was Friday, April 14, 2023. He started working for the District in 1988 as a laborer.

At a special retirement lunch at the District offices, White was presented with a Resolution of Appreciation from Board Vice President Marcus Waters, who stated, “Mike was a true asset to the District during his 35 years of service and was a coach, mentor, and friend to many in the community. Mike will be missed.”

Blake Tresan, General Manager, added that “Mike was instrumental in the implementation of the private lateral testing program, and fine tuning of the District’s Fats, Oils and Grease program. He has a tremendous work ethic and commitment to protecting the public health and environment of the Truckee area. I wish him well in his retirement.”

White, who lives in Sierraville, indicated that he looks forward to spending more time with his family and going fishing.