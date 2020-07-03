LOOK UP IN THE SKY: Truckee Tahoe Air Show plans 4th of July 2020 Honor Flyover

Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber C-47 Crew (Courtesy photo)



Editor’s note: There is no event at the Truckee Tahoe Airport. Planes are not on display, in adherence to COVID-19 guidelines against large gatherings.

A planned “parade in the sky” of military aircraft will feature the D-Day Squadron whose commemorative flyover missions continue throughout the nation, the last one covering over four Southern California counties on Memorial Day. The squadron plans to fly six DC-3 (C-47s) historic warbirds over Truckee Tahoe communities as a special gift supported by the Truckee Airport District.

The flyover is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will cover Truckee Tahoe communities flying over Tahoe Forest Hospital, all four shores of Lake Tahoe, Barton Medical Center in South Lake Tahoe, Incline Village, Tahoe City, Squaw Valley and back to Truckee. The mission stretching 130 miles is expected to finish by 12:30 p.m. The lead aircraft for this mission is Gooney Bird Group Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber C-47, piloted by U.S. Navy veteran Sherman Smoot and Scott Stelzle. The progression will end with an Aeoranautica of Romania, IAR-823, Zlin “pulling up the rear.”

The flight path graphic is forthcoming and will publish on the Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival social media pages.

“Considering we had to make the decision to cancel the 2020 Air Show & Family Festival due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Airport District Board supported funding an honor flyover as a gift to our community to celebrate July 4th with a parade of planes in the sky,” noted Tim LoDolce, executive director, Truckee Tahoe Air Show.

The Truckee Tahoe Airport complies with Nevada and Placer County Health Department guidelines to not have large public gatherings at the airport. Please note that aircraft WILL NOT BE ON DISPLAY.

“We’re encouraging residents to look up as these radial engines roar above to honor and celebrate our nation’s independence and COVID-19 frontline workers,” noted LoDolce. “Grab a lawn chair, some friends, and view the parade of planes to happen overhead!”

The 4th of July Truckee Tahoe Honor Flyover features D-Day Squadron aircraft Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber C-47 leading D-Day Doll C-53 of the Commemorative Air Force’s Inland Empire Wing (IEW), Legend Foundation’s Legend ‘Liberty’ Airways C-47, Mission Boston, LLC’s Virginia Ann C-47, Benovia Winery’s Spirit of Benovia C-53, and What’s Up Doc C-47 of the Palm Springs Air Museum.

D-Day Squadron launched from Oxford, Connecticut’s KOXC airport on May 19, 2019 for their “Mission to Normandy.” They successfully crossed the North Atlantic with 15 C-47 type aircraft, completing multiple paratrooper drops and a Presidential flyover for the US and French First Families while participating in events including the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings, the 70th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift, and commemorations in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany and Italy spanning most of June 2019.

About the D-Day Squadron

The D-Day Squadron is the part of the Tunison Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization. It is currently in process of becoming a DC-3 society to promote DC-3 type aircraft airworthiness, serve members and promote static and flying displays for future generations. Its mission will educate and involve the next generation in “flying freedom” and celebrate everything the DC-3 has accomplished in war and peace.

In June 2019, the D-Day Squadron led an American fleet of 15 historic, restored C-47 World War II military aircraft to take part in a flyover of more than 30 international aircraft to drop over 200 paratroopers over the original 1944 drop zones in Normandy commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The event honored the citizen soldiers of the War, whose bravery led the Allies to the liberation of France, and then to an end of the devastating War in Europe. The Squadron’s education program takes the compelling story of the citizen soldier to audiences at airshows and events off the flight line to honor these brave Americans and ensure their memory and significance is appreciated for generations to come. The group’s efforts are funded through the generous tax-deductible contribution of their supporters. Learn more at DDaySquadron.org.