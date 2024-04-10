Loss of Tahoe community member sparks GoFundMe campaign for widow’s financial needs

Ernie Brassard, a beloved 30-year resident of Tahoe known for his contributions to the community, passed away following a single-car accident near Chinquapin on his way home from Pallisades. Despite tireless efforts, including being life-flighted to Renown Hospital in Reno, Ernie succumbed to his injuries on March 14 at around 9 p.m. after spending 17 days in the ICU.

Ernie’s impact on the Tahoe region was immense. Not only was he the founder of the world’s oldest Standup Paddle Event, the Ta Hoe Nalu, held annually at Kings Beach since 2007, but he was also a familiar face at Gold Coast where he waxed skis and at Moe’s BBQ where he served up drinks with a smile and a story for everyone he met.

“If you knew him, you loved him,” Heidi Modeste, a friend of Ernie’s, said.

However, his passing has left his widow, Debbie, facing significant financial challenges. With massive medical expenses, cremation costs, and memorial expenses looming, along with the ongoing need for financial support in her personal life and living situation, Debbie and Ernie’s family have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help ease the burden.

The campaign, with a target of $100,000, aims to rally the Tahoe community and beyond to support Debbie. As of now, the fundraising efforts are still far from reaching their goal, making every contribution crucial.

For those who wish to contribute or learn more about Ernie Brassard’s legacy and the GoFundMe campaign, please visit the fundraising page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/ernie-brassard-if-youve-met-him-youll-love-him