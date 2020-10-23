‘Love, justice and democracy’: More than 100 show up in Truckee for Women’s March to Save Democracy

Chants in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and cries of “This is what democracy looks like” filled the morning air in historic downtown Truckee.

Joining a nationwide protest on Saturday, more than 100 members of the community turned out in Truckee for the Women’s March to Save Democracy.

“Along with 400 other cities in the country, Women’s March is organizing this to honor RBG and stand up for democracy, reproductive justice, immigrants’ rights, LGBTQ rights, climate, honoring indigenous people, and really just making sure everyone knows this community cares about love, justice and democracy,” said organizer Nicole Baran.

The event was held in coordination with a march in Washington, D.C., along with several other communities that held protests across the country, celebrating the memory of Ginsburg and calling for equality for all.

“She is why women have any semblance of equality at this point,” added Baran. “Really, just showing that women are equally valued in our society is thanks to her efforts.”

Baran organized the event a few days before the protest, and was met by roughly 120 to 150 people in downtown Truckee along with a bevy of honks in support by motorists passing by.

“It makes me feel so great that this community of Truckee and Tahoe cares so much about our democracy and our future to show up,” said Baran.

Truckee local Eric Pratt heard about the event from his girlfriend, and was one of many to show up to lend support to the cause.

“This day and age, we’ve got to get up, stand up for what’s right,” said Pratt. “And women’s rights is huge. Today is about the women, standing up and voting for what they want, but it’s also about us doing what’s right as men, as women, as all people of the planet. So, we’ve got to get up and pursue the crowd to do what’s right.”

Ultimately, Baran said the upcoming election played a major role in organizing the protest in Truckee.

“Vote as if your life depends on it, because it really does,” she said. “This is not a time to be upset about not having your perfect candidate, but really voting for the sake of our entire democracy.”

