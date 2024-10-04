‘Love North Tahoe’ Program launches to encourage shopping local

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The “Love North Tahoe” program launched on October 3 in support of local businesses in North Lake Tahoe. A shop local initiative supported by the Business and Chamber Advisory Committee and funded by the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program, Love North Tahoe aims to encourage residents and visitors to shop at local stores, dine at neighborhood restaurants, and use nearby services. As part of the program, a North Lake Tahoe eGift Card has been relaunched that can be used at participating retailers, restaurants, services, sports and entertainment options within the region.

“Our local business community is a major part of what gives North Lake Tahoe its distinct character and charm, so it’s exciting to have a meaningful way for residents and visitors to help strengthen the overall well-being of our community,” said Kimberly Brown, executive director of the North Tahoe Chamber. “Shop local programs like this not only encourage people to keep their money close to home, but help support local business and keep local employees working during quieter off-peak seasons.”

Businesses supported by the Love North Tahoe program are located within the resort triangle communities between Kings Beach and Tahoe City, Olympic Valley, Northstar, and along Lake Tahoe’s West Shore. In addition, businesses that are members of the North Tahoe Collaborative Single Membership (North Tahoe Chamber, Tahoe City Downtown Association and North Tahoe Business Association) receive automatic inclusion in Love North Tahoe’s business directory.

“We purchase North Tahoe eGift Cards to support local businesses and accept them at Tahoe Treetop as well. We issue them as staff incentives for exceptional customer service, or for exceeding expectations in the workplace,” said Krissy Holder, Tahoe Treetop Adventures. “The variety of options for our staff to choose from is amazing and growing by the day, and the ease of delivery with a personal note is just icing on the cake.”

The North Lake Tahoe eGift Card can be purchased online at lovetahoenorth.com in any denomination, and can be used at more than 50 participating shops, restaurants, and businesses . To celebrate the relaunch of the program, eGift card purchasers who buy between Oct. 15 and Nov. 30, 2024 will receive an extra $5 for every $25 spent. Those who pledge their love by signing up online will receive confirmation entitling them to a free LOVE sticker that can be picked up at North Tahoe Visitor Centers in Kings Beach or Tahoe City.

Learn more about “Love North Tahoe” and buy an eGift card at lovenorthtahoe.com . Local businesses interested in signing up for the program are encouraged to contact hello@lovenorthtahoe.com .