Loyalton Fire: 37K acres burned; 5% containment

UPDATE: 7:42 a.m. Monday



Acres Burned: 36,925

Total Containment: 5%

Cause: Lightning

Total Personnel: 580

Hand Crews: 12

Engines: 42

Aircraft: 10

Water Tenders: 8

Bulldozers & Masticators: 18

Current Situation:

The fire burned actively overnight, showing considerable spread on the west and south sides. Crews made good progress, however, especially around the long finger that moved southeast yesterday west of Highway 395 and threatened the areas around Bordertown and Cold Springs. There is now fire line around that area, and forward progress has been stopped as of now. All evacuation orders remain in effect today.Day shift crews will continue the work from overnight, tying the line constructed around the finger back into the main body of the fire. They will use indirect (away from the fire’s main edge) and direct (against the fire’s edge) tactics to continue suppression.

Ten helicopters are currently assigned to the fire, with most flying out of the Truckee Airport. Fixed-wing aircraft is available to the fire on an as-needed basis. Fire activity has picked up considerably in California (and the country) over the last few days, and with many new starts around the state, resources are being shared and use to their best effectiveness.

Weather: Temperatures today are expected to be similar to yesterday. Winds today are predicted to be lighter, with only a small chance of thunderstorms in the forecast. A fire weather watch does remain in effect over the area.





Updated: 9:36 p.m. Sunday Acres Burned: 29,828

Hand Crews: 12

Total Containment: 0%

Engines: 42

Cause: Under Investigation

Aircraft: 6

Total personnel 580

Water Tenders: 8

Bulldozers & Masticators 18

Current Situation: On Sunday, the Loyalton Fire exhibited extreme fire behavior with wind driven runs and long rang spotting contributing to the rapid rate of spread. Thunderstorms over the fire area caused gusty and erratic wind gusts in all directions. The fire continues to burn in timber, sagebrush and tall grasses. With the support of multiple helicopters and air tankers, firefighters worked tirelessly to slow the progression of the fire and protect structures, when and where safe to do so. Numerous evacuations happened throughout the day due to the extreme fire behavior and erratic winds pushing the fire towards communities. Firefighters will continue to battle the fire throughout the night. At this time, the nation is experiencing a high level of fire activity and fire resources are being stretched thin to cover all the active fires. Many resources have been ordered and are expected to arrive over the next couple days.

Weather: The area remains under an extreme heat warning along with a Fire Weather Watch. Tonight, isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected until 9pm. Winds are predicted out of the southwest at 8-14mph, gusting to 27mph. Dense haze and smoke is expected through Monday evening. More isolated showers and thunderstorms are predicted tomorrow afternoon.

Evacuations: Mandatory Evacuation has been changed to an Advisory Evacuation Order for the residents of Cold Springs. Mandatory Evacuation Order has been issued for residents on Scott Road. Mandatory Evacuation Order has been issued for residents from the intersection of Hwy 49 and 70 east to Hwy 70 and Hwy 395. Hwy 395 south to the state line. This encompasses everything south of Hwy 70 and west of 395.

From a release:

LOYALTON FIRE Evening Update: 8/15/2020

Loyalton Fire Summary Resources Acres Burned: 15,000 -20,000 Hand Crews: 16 Total Containment: 5% Engines: 30 Expected Containment: 9/1/2020 Aircraft: 9 Cause: Under Investigation Water Tenders: 3 Total personnel 500+ Bulldozers & Masticators 6 Air Tankers 6

Current Situation: The Loyalton Fire originated east of the town of Loyalton and southwest of Mount Ina Coolbrith. The Loyalton fire is burning in grass, sagebrush, and juniper and has spread north toward the community of Chilcoot and east into Long Valley. Active fire behavior is expected throughout the evening. A smoke column is visible throughout the Sierra Valley and North Reno.

Evacuations: There are mandatory evacuations in portions of Plumas, Lassen, and Sierra counties:

Mandatory evacuation Chilcoot, south of Highway 70

Mandatory evacuation Long Valley Road and Scott’s Flat Road south of Highway 70

Mandatory evacuation west of Highway 395 from Hallelujah Junction to Cold Springs

Advisory evacuation in Vinton

Advisory evacuation in Chilcoot, north of Highway 70

Advisory evacuation east of 395 from Hallelujah Junction to Cold Springs

Closures: Highway 70 closed from Highway 49 to Highway 395. Hwy 395 is closed from hallelujah junction to Border Town.

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6975/

