Lubben named chef de cuisine at Six Peaks Grille

Gavin Lubben was recently named chef de cuisine at Six Peaks Grille.

Provided/Everline

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Everline Resort & Spa recently announced Gavin J. Lubben as chef de cuisine at Six Peaks Grille, the resort’s signature restaurant.

Lubben joins the property from Miraval Berkshire, located in Lenox, Massachusetts, where he held the title of sous chef.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gavin to the talented culinary team here at Everline Resort & Spa,” said Wade Eybel, executive chef at Everline. “Chef Lubben brings with him an impressive portfolio of cuisine knowledge, along with a passion and enthusiasm for providing an unforgettable dining experience. We look forward to seeing his vision and goals for Six Peaks Grille come to life.”

Originally from Tucson, Arizona, Lubben began working in restaurants at the age of 15 where he started as a dishwasher and quickly found a love for working in the kitchen. In 2016, Lubben began working with Miraval Resorts in Arizona prior to Hyatt acquiring the brand in 2017. During his time at Miraval, he assisted with properties in Arizona, Texas, and Massachusetts and held various roles ranging from cook to chef de cuisine. Now living in Lake Tahoe, Lubben looks forward to experiencing all the outdoor adventures available to him in the beautiful area.

“I am honored to be a part of the amazing team at Six Peaks Grille at Everline Resort & Spa,” said Lubben. “In this new role, I look forward to continuing to learn as much as I can while supporting my team to help ensure delicious and elevated dining experience right here in Olympic Valley.”

Six Peaks Grille offers fine dining. The culinary team sources the freshest local ingredients to create innovative dishes that highlight the Tahoe region. From sustainable seafood to locally sourced meats, herbs and spices, every plate is unique.

For more information, call 530-412-7034.