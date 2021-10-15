Luxury broker joins Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty team

Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty has expanded its leadership team by welcoming seasoned Reno/Tahoe Broker Jenny Johnson. Johnson joins the brokerage as its President and Nevada Corporate Broker. Backed by a proven track record in both real estate leadership and luxury sales, Johnson brings a diverse skill set to the firm through her extensive knowledge in both residential and commercial transactions.

“Joining Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty in a leadership role marks a huge milestone in my career,” said Johnson. “From integrity and excellence, to providing a true luxury experience, there are so many parallels between the way I conduct business and the Sotheby’s International Realty brand. As it became time for me to move into the next chapter of my professional life, the path was clear and I am thrilled to join the sales associates and staff of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty.”

“Our company culture is an embodiment of our people and Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty is stronger than ever with the addition of Jenny Johnson,” said Scott Webber of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty. “Jenny exemplifies the mission of our company: provide real estate services like none other through ethics, hard work and results.”

As a part of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty’s leadership team, Johnson will play an integral part in the real estate services, strategy and customer experience for buyers and sellers throughout the Lake Tahoe and Reno areas. “Jenny is a natural talent and is highly regarded in our industry,” said Thomas Wright of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty. “Her vision for redefining the real estate experience paired with her inspiring leadership style make Jenny a perfect fit for our organization.”

Johnson joins over 100 sales associates and support staff across eight offices throughout the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty along with sister companies in Southern California, Southern Nevada, Utah, Colorado and Idaho, represent the largest Sotheby’s International Realty affiliate in the world by total dollar volume. In 2020 the combined companies closed more than $12.7 billion in transaction volume. For more information on Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty please visit sierrasothebysrealty.com.

Source: Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty