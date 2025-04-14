Madden Creek Water System Reconstruction continues this summer in Homewood

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Tahoe City Public Utility District (TCPUD) is continuing its long-term investment in drinking water reliability and fire suppression improvements with construction of Phase Three of the Madden Creek Water System Reconstruction Project. Construction is scheduled to begin in late April and will continue through Fall 2025.

Phase Three of the project will focus on rebuilding the aging water system within the Highway 89 corridor in Homewood, including the installation of 5,750 feet of new water main and 10 new fire hydrants.

A number of trees along the highway corridor will be removed at the beginning of the project due to conflicts with the new water main alignment. Residents and travelers can also expect temporary traffic controls at times as crews move through small work zones. Most construction impacts are expected to last only 2–3 days at each specific location, and access to properties will be maintained.

Work will occur within the Highway 89 right of way from Fern Street to South Street and portions of Sacramento Avenue and Sans Souci Terrace south of Fawn Street. Traffic impacts may include:

Between late April and Memorial Day – Single lane closures on Highway 89 from Sunday nights through Friday afternoons.

From Memorial Day through October – Primarily shoulder work on Highway 89. Limited lane closures possible. Other lane closures may be possible due to anticipated Caltrans projects.

Bike trail detours and localized road closures on San Souci Terrace and Sacramento Avenue.

“The 80-year-old water system has reached the end of its useful life,” said TCPUD Board President Judy Friedman. “This phase of the project represents a major milestone in our long-term plan to provide reliable water service to customers served by the Madden Creek water system.”

TCPUD acquired the aging Madden Creek water system from a private water company in 2018. Originally built to serve small summer cabins, the system has serious deficiencies including a lack of fire hydrants, water meters, and a backup water supply, as well as undersized and failing water mains. Once complete, the modernized system will be capable of delivering reliable drinking water and critical fire flow for this west shore community.

Funding support for the Madden Creek Water System Reconstruction Project has been provided, in part, by Placer County Water Agency and the CA Department of Water Resources through the Integrated Regional Water Management Program.

The TCPUD Board of Directors previously voted to fund Phase Three of the project using unrestricted cash from its General Fund.

For more information and updates on construction, please visit the project webpage at http://www.tcpud.org/MaddenCreek .