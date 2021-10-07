Made in Tahoe Festival returns to Palisades Tahoe

Local company Slant Skis will be among dozens of vendors at this weekend’s Made in Tahoe Festival.

File photo

The Made in Tahoe Festival returns this weekend with its first ever fall festival, bring nearly 80 local vendors, artists, musicians, and others to The Village at Palisades Tahoe.

This weekend’s free festival will include three performance stages, food trucks, drink options, and crafts and other locally produced items from dozens of the area’s local businesses.

“Everyone’s had a really tough year and we encourage everybody to come out and support our local community,” said Caroline Ross, executive director at Village Neighborhood Company. “I think there’s a lot of people that are going to be showcasing things people haven’t seen before, because everyone was stuck at home being creative … We think it’s a great opportunity for vendors to showcase winter wear. Maybe people can get holiday shopping done early.”

Traditionally, Made in Tahoe has been held in May, but with the outbreak of COVID-19 causing the last two events to be canceled, organizers shifted plans to the fall, and are now looking at holding the festival twice a year.

“It will give vendors the opportunity to plan ahead and make items for two different seasons,” said Ross.

This weekend’s festival will have increased food offerings from food trucks like Mountain Lotus Provisions and Mix’d Menu. Drinks will be for sale from local companies Alibi Ale Works, FiftyFifty Brewing Co., and Truckee Brewing Co., with proceeds going to support the Tahoe Food Hub.

In past years, the festival has attracted more than 100 vendors, but coming off two years of canceled events, Ross said she’s pleased with the turnout going into the weekend.

“It is a bit lighter than our last Made in Tahoe event,” she said. “I think we had over 100 (vendors), but we’re really pleased with the turnout for fall and the excitement from the local community. We have some new vendors and a lot of returning vendors as well.”

Though there’s a chance of inclement weather in the forecast, Ross said plans are to continue forward with this weekend’s festival even if there’s rain or snow.

The Made in Tahoe Festival showcases local artists and businesses for a nominal fee, which, according to Ross, is used to cover event costs.

For more information and a full list of vendors and artists, visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/made-in-tahoe .

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com