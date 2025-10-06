Made in Tahoe Festival supports Tahoe Truckee School of Music
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Residents and visitors can groove into fall with the Tahoe Truckee School of Music (TTSM) at the Made in Tahoe Festival Oct. 11-12 at the Village at Palisades. Proceeds from event bars will benefit the musical nonprofit, which aims to cultivate life skills and community through music.
TTSM is on course to fund over 2,000 Tahoe Truckee Unified School District students’ music educations by the end of 2025.
Subra Doyle, TTSM Instructor and lead Guitarist of local Truckee band The Wreckords, encapsulates why music is so important today. “It makes my heart really happy to empower the youth with music. In a world where we are all very isolated in technology, music is a medicine and it brings people together.”
The Tahoe Chamber awarded TTSM the 2025 Community 1st Award for its efforts.
The Made in Tahoe Festival is a free event celebrating all things local, showcasing Lake Tahoe Basin and Truckee artisans, businesses, chefs, organizations, and entertainers.
The festival takes place from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days. For more information and the entertainment line up, visit, palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/made-in-tahoe-fall.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.