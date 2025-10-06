Made in Tahoe Festival supports Tahoe Truckee School of Music

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Made in Tahoe Festival returns to The Village at Palisades Tahoe this weekend.

Courtesy Kate Abraham

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Residents and visitors can groove into fall with the Tahoe Truckee School of Music (TTSM) at the Made in Tahoe Festival Oct. 11-12 at the Village at Palisades. Proceeds from event bars will benefit the musical nonprofit, which aims to cultivate life skills and community through music.

TTSM is on course to fund over 2,000 Tahoe Truckee Unified School District students’ music educations by the end of 2025.

Subra Doyle, TTSM Instructor and lead Guitarist of local Truckee band The Wreckords, encapsulates why music is so important today. “It makes my heart really happy to empower the youth with music. In a world where we are all very isolated in technology, music is a medicine and it brings people together.”

The Tahoe Chamber awarded TTSM the 2025 Community 1st Award for its efforts.

The Made in Tahoe Festival is a free event celebrating all things local, showcasing Lake Tahoe Basin and Truckee artisans, businesses, chefs, organizations, and entertainers.

The festival takes place from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days. For more information and the entertainment line up, visit, palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/made-in-tahoe-fall .