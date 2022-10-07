Made in Tahoe returns with fall edition

The Made in Tahoe Festival will bring more than 70 vendors to The Village at Palisades Tahoe this weekend.

Courtesy Kate Abraham

Event Details Dates: October 8th & 9th

Time: 11am-5pm each day

Location: The Villages at Palisades Tahoe

Admission: Free

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — It’s time to celebrate all things local with the return of the Made in Tahoe Festival.

For the second consecutive year the two-day festival returns to The Village at Palisades Tahoe with its fall edition, bringing in more than 70 vendors, dozens of musicians, food trucks, local breweries, and more.

“It was so successful last fall that the vendors and the community said will you try and do it biannually next year? And so here we are,” said Palisades Village Neighborhood Company Executive Director Caroline Ross.

Traditionally, the Made in Tahoe Festival is held during Memorial Day weekend but after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the event was pushed to last October. Ross said it went so well that organizers were asked to continue hold the festival biannually with one event on Memorial Day weekend and another in the fall.

This weekend will mark the first time organizers will have hosted two Made in Tahoe Festivals in a year, something Ross said has allowed for a wider variety of vendors to be showcased during the two events.

“There are some tried and true vendors that are skipping October because they were here in May,” she said. “So, it does allow us to expand our offerings and have space for some new people as well.”

The size of this weekend’s festival will be relatively the same as the one in spring, according to Ross, who estimated that between two thousand and three thousand people will attend Made in Tahoe each day.

“This is a great time of year for people to get their holiday shopping done early,” said Ross. “It’s an amazing shopping event where you can find really unique, handcrafted, local stuff.”

Live music will be played at three stages throughout the village. Bands will begin playing Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and will continue through 5 p.m.

Truckee Brewing Company, FiftyFifty Brewing Company, and Alibi Ale Works will be on hand pouring drinks. Truckee River Winery and Tahoe Blue Vodka will also be serving up Tahoe Mules. Bar proceeds will go to the nonprofit Tahoe Food Hub.

Additionally, six food trucks are slated to be at the village.

“We’re encouraging everybody to come out,” concluded Ross. “The weather is going to be beautiful.”

Admission to the Made in Tahoe Festival is free.

For a full list of vendors and schedule of events, visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/made-in-tahoe-fall .