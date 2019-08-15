UPDATE: 1 dead in I-80 wreck; 2 have serious injuries

UPDATE at 11:55 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16

Justin Gile, 22, of West Haven, Utah, died in the Thursday wreck, authorities said.

UPDATE at 10:32 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16

A Utah man died in a Thursday wreck on Interstate 80 that sent two other people to hospitals with major injuries, the California Highway Patrol said.

The 22-year-old West Haven man died after the westbound Ford pickup he was driving around 1:05 p.m. went off the road near Drum Forebay Road, near Blue Canyon, Officer Chris Nave said.

“He just veered off the roadway, into the trees,” the officer added.

The pickup traveled about 30 feet before striking a tree, Nave said.

The man, who authorities haven’t yet named, died. A 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, as was a 2-year-old child. Their conditions were unknown Friday, Nave said.

Initial story:

Traffic on Interstate 80, west of Drum Forebay Road near Blue Canyon, was significantly slowed Thursday afternoon after a pickup went off the road and into some trees, the California Highway Patrol said.

The westbound Ford pickup with three people in it traveled off the highway’s right shoulder around 1:05 p.m. It then hit some trees at an unknown speed. Authorities reported major injuries. No other vehicles were involved, Officer Chris Nave said.

“We’re still trying to extricate people from the vehicle,” Nave said around 2 p.m.

Traffic had returned to normal by 4 p.m., Caltrans indicated.