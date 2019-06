Submitted photo Emergency responders tend to a man injured at Squaw Valley Friday.



A 55-year old male was airlifted out of Squaw Valley to Renown Hospital in Reno today. While riding in the Siberia area around 9:50 a.m. he fell and slid over rocks causing his injuries, according to Liesl Hepburn, public relations director at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

His condition is unknown at this time.