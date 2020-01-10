Man arrested for threatening train conductor with a knife

A man who threatened a train conductor in Truckee with a knife was free on bond Thursday, authorities said.

Jaz Daniel Mackey, 34, is charged with three misdemeanors: exhibiting a deadly weapon that’s not a firearm, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Arrested Sunday, he’s since made bond, Nevada County Jail reports state.

According to a Truckee police report, Mackey was riding the train toward Truckee from the west side of Donner Summit when he called police at 2 p.m. Sunday asking to be removed from the train, as he thought people were following him. He then got into an altercation with the train conductor and threatened the conductor with a knife. Truckee police met the train at the Truckee Depot and arrested Mackey.

