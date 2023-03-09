Man dies after being runover at Incline Village gas station

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A man suffered fatal injuries last week when he was struck by a vehicle at a gas station in Incline Village.

At approximately 11:25 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Chevron station for a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian incident, where the driver of a Jeep SUV apparently backed into, and ultimately ran over, a 63-year-old man.

The vehicle that struck the victim had two occupants. North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District also responded to the scene to render aid to the victim. The man was transported to Renown Regional Medial Center in Reno, where he passed away from his injuries.

The victim was taken to Renown since it is the only Level II trauma center in the area, the WCSO said.

“As of this time, the entire incident is under investigation by our Major Accident Investigation Team,” said WCSO Incline Village Substation Cpt. Blaine Beard. “We will release their findings at some point in the near future.”

The victim was originally from Washington where his spouse resides as well, according to Beard. WCSO notified the spouse, who could not fly in due to weather. The victim had a local courier business which operates back and forth from Washington to the Incline Village area.

Since the matter is currently under investigation, Beard declined to provide further details.

This incident happened on private/business property, not on the roadways. With that said, there have been a number of driver on pedestrian incidents in the past year in Incline Village, including Incline Village local and safety advocate Helen Neff who was struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk near the 76 gas station.

The WCSO is currently working with the Nevada Department of Transportation and Washoe County Roads to install or update signage to promote driver awareness and pedestrian safety.

“The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will be dedicating additional resources and staff members in the spring and summer months to provide better safety enforcement in highly congested areas where such events typically occur,” said Beard.

To get up-to-date information about incidents that happen in Incline Village, download PulsePoint. The app provides an immediate notification of a basic complaint or basic incident in the area, and what apparatuses are responding.

Miranda Jacobson is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sun. She may be reached at mjacobson@tahoedailytribune.com.