Man facing murder charges in connection with fatal wreck jailed

The Antelope man accused in the deaths of four people who died in an Interstate 80 wreck was booked Wednesday into the Nevada County Jail, reports state.

Michael Scott Kelley, 32, is charged with four counts each of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He remained held Wednesday night on $1 million in bail, court records state.

Authorities said late last month that Kelley was still recovering from the Nov. 20 crash that killed two children and two adults. A third child, held in the arms of one of the adults, survived the crash.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a five-member family was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in a 2018 Honda Civic when a 2018 Jeep Wrangler hit them heading westbound on the wrong side of the Interstate.

No court date has been set for Kelley, records state.