Man found floating face down at Sand Harbor on Monday

As searchers were looking for a missing man in Topaz Lake on Monday morning, another man was found face down in the water at Sand Harbor.

A Nevada State Parks ranger discovered the man at the Sand Harbor Boat Ramp at around 9 a.m., according to a preliminary report from the division.

Two visitors helped the ranger pulling the man ashore and CPR was begun.

Three lifeguards arrived on scene shortly after and performed lifesaving medical care while waiting for North Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue to arrive, according to the report. The man was transported around 9:38 a.m. to Incline Community Hospital via ground by medics.

The man’s identity and condition were not available on Wednesday morning.

Reno resident 51-year-old Rodney Mitchell was located at Topaz Lake around 9:45 a.m. Monday after he was last seen jumping into the water on Sunday afternoon.