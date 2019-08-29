Man identified in triathlon death

An El Dorado Hills man died Saturday while competing in a triathlon at Lake Tahoe.

Mark Combs was swimming at Sugar Pine Point on Tahoe’s West Shore Saturday when he called out for help, according to an email from Sgt. Anthony Prencipe, public information officer with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Combs, a 64-year-old resident of El Dorado Hills, was competing in the swimming portion of the Lake Tahoe Triathlon.

Rescue swimmers on personal watercraft responded and retrieved Combs from underwater.

Emergency responders were notified around 8:23 a.m., according to Prencipe. They attempted lifesaving measures but Combs was later pronounced dead.

Findings of the preliminary autopsy suggest coronary artery atherosclerosis as the cause of death, according to Prencipe.

According to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, atherosclerosis is a form of heart disease that can lead to issues, such as a heart attack or stroke, and even lead to death.

There is no evidence of foul play or criminal activity, Prencipe told the Tahoe Daily Tribune.