Man missing after Canoe flipped in Donner Lake
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Yesterday, Sept. 25, at 3:30 p.m., the Truckee Police Department received multiple 9-1-1’s reporting a Canoe with two adult males which had flipped over in the middle of Donner Lake. A nearby windsurfer was able to save one of the two men in the water, while the other is still currently missing. Neither of the men appeared to be wearing life jackets.
A multi-agency public safety response was initiated consisting of local boat and dive teams along with assistance of air resources from Calstar and the California Highway Patrol. Search operations in the area to find the missing person continued into the night before efforts were temporarily ceased due to darkness.
Search and recovery efforts were reinitiated this morning. Please avoid the area of the Donner Lake public boat launch as their team and allied agencies continue their efforts to locate the individual.
The Truckee Police Department would like to express their gratitude for the assistance from surrounding agencies involved in the effort – The California Highway Patrol, Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from Nevada County Search and Rescue and Canine Teams from the California Rescue Dog Association (CARDA).
