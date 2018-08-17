 Man with knife apprehended in possible Truckee stabbing | SierraSun.com

Man with knife apprehended in possible Truckee stabbing

Staff report

UPDATE: 4:40p.m., Friday:Â Officers arrested 22-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez after he had reportedly stabbed one victim in the neck and threatened another. The victim suffered minor injuries. Police received a call at 1:08 p.m. of a man with a large knife in Sierra Meadows. After police arrived the suspect took off on foot before he was cornered in between two fences. Officers took Rodriguez into custody and recovered the knife.Â Rodriguez was booked into Wayne Brown Correctional Facility on numerous felony charges.

ORIGINAL POST:

A man has been taken into custody in what is reported to be a possible stabbing in Truckee. The man led police on a foot chase.

