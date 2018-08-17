Man with knife apprehended in possible Truckee stabbing

UPDATE: 4:40p.m., Friday:Â Officers arrested 22-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez after he had reportedly stabbed one victim in the neck and threatened another. The victim suffered minor injuries. Police received a call at 1:08 p.m. of a man with a large knife in Sierra Meadows. After police arrived the suspect took off on foot before he was cornered in between two fences. Officers took Rodriguez into custody and recovered the knife.Â Rodriguez was booked into Wayne Brown Correctional Facility on numerous felony charges.

ORIGINAL POST:

A man has been taken into custody in what is reported to be a possible stabbing in Truckee. The man led police on a foot chase.

@TruckeePolice responded to a possible stabbing this afternoon, though it is still unclear what happened. The suspect was taken into custody after being chased by officers around the 11000 block of Old Mil Road. â€" Hannah Jones (@indi_hannajones) August 17, 2018

Truckee stabbing suspect apprehended on the 10,000 block of Columbine Rd. #theunionnow @TheUnion â€” Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) August 17, 2018

Truckee stabbing suspect currently held at gunpoint. #theunionnow @TheUnion â€” Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) August 17, 2018

Truckee stabbing suspect now seen inside of a home along the 11,000 block of Old Mill Rd. #theunionnow @TheUnion â€” Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) August 17, 2018

Suspect in Martis Valley Rd. foot pursuit continues to lead officers on chase in Truckee. A 911 caller reportedly said he was stabbed by this suspect, though he claimed no injury. #theunionnow @TheUnion â€” Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) August 17, 2018