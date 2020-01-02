Manhunt for murder suspect expanded in Incline Village

Sean Purdy

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has expanded its search for a fugitive that was spotted early Thursday morning on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore.

Sean Purdy, 20, is a fugitive from Amador County wanted in connection with a homicide.

He was spotted at 1 a.m. Thursday by a sheriff’s deputy at the 7-Eleven on Lake Tahoe Blvd and Village Blvd.

After being spotted, Purdy immediately fled on foot.

WCSO Public Information Officer Bob Harmon said due to the amount of time the search has been going on, they’ve expanded the search perimeter.

WCSO has deployed K9 units and a Raven helicopter. Nevada Highway Patrol and Placer County Sheriff’s Office are also helping with the search.

Purdy is described as being 6-feet tall, 200 pounds with blonde hair and wearing a black jacket.

WCSO is asking Incline residents to be alert and report any suspicious activity.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication of the Sierra Sun.