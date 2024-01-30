Manning and Kuch continue clinching titles

ALPINE MEADOWS, Calif. – The Truckee High Snowboarding Team had their fourth race of the season on Monday, Jan. 29 at Alpine Meadows. Truckee won both the boys’ and girls’ races individually. For women’s varsity, Ellery Manning came in 1st followed by Sophia Bloemsma in 13th. For men’s varsity, Tanner Kuch came in 1st, followed by Cass Jones in 2nd, Henry Hukari in 11th, and Rhys Roberts in 15th. Manning is currently in first place with a 4 out of 4 record for the season, while Kuch holds a first-place standing with a record of 3 out of 4.

Ellery Manning during her run. Provided / Eniko Kuch

For all results, follow this link: https://sites.google.com/site/centraltwosnowboard/2024-cnissf-central-ii-snowboard-individual-results .

Sophia Bloemsma during her run. Provided / Eniko Kuch

***If you’d like your sports team to be highlighted, email Zoe Meyer at zmeyer@sierrasun.com with stats, information and/or photos.***