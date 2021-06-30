Man’s body found in Lake Tahoe after 5-hour search
INCLINE VILLAGE — Authorities recovered a body from Lake Tahoe last week that may be a Yucca Valley man who went missing after jumping off a boat in the Incline Village area.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing man shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon near Chimney Beach.
The office said Xavier Olivas, 69, of Yucca Valley, jumped off the boat with plans to swim back to shore.
The sheriff’s office, the Hasty search and rescue team, Marine 9, Carson City Sheriff’s Office, North Lake Tahoe Fire and Coast Guard searched the area for about five hours before the body was found.
Authorities said the official identification, cause and manner of death will be confirmed by the medical examiner.
