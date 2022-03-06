March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and Tahoe Forest Health System is raising awareness in the community on the importance of getting screened for colorectal cancer.
Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among men and women in the United States — but it doesn’t have to be. Through screening, colorectal cancer is preventable and treatable, if caught early.
A colonoscopy is one of several screening tests for colorectal cancer. During a colonoscopy, precancerous growths can be removed before they even turn to cancer.
Talk with your primary care provider about when to begin screening for colorectal cancer and which test is right for you.
For more information about colorectal cancer screening or to schedule an appointment, call our Gastroenterology clinic at 530-587-7698.
Source: Tahoe Forest Health System
