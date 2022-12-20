Mark Mackay to play benefit concert in Truckee

Mark Mackay

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Native Truckee musician Mark Mackay invites the Tahoe community to his performance on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Community Arts Center on Church Street. For the second year in a row, Mackay will graciously donate all proceeds from the concert to the nonprofit Tahoe Truckee School of Music.

“This show has a special meaning for me. First of all, going to music school and taking piano lessons is how I got started in the music industry,” Mackay said. “I think we all need to do a better job of encouraging people to play instruments. Second, Truckee was home to me many years ago when I worked in the ski industry, and I’m always happy to come back and help the local community. They are the greatest folks up there.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., selected TTSM students to perform at 7 p.m., followed by Mackay and his band’s performance at 7:30 p.m. Drinks are available for purchase courtesy of Alibi Ale House. In addition, TTSM will offer raffle tickets and a silent auction for a chance to win fantastic musical prizes.

Find tickets online at http://www.GiveButter.com/TTSMconcert or http://www.TahoeMusic.net . This event sold out last year, and limited tickets are available at the door.