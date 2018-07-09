Martin Fire: Northern Nevada blaze spreads to 400,00 acres, 8 pct contained

UPDATE: 12 p.m., Monday

The Martin Fire has spread further to encompass 399,429 acre, according to Bureau of Land Management. The fire is 8 percent contained.

Original post

The Martin Fire, located near Northern Nevada’s Paradise Valley, has expanded to an estimated 516 square miles in two days, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.

The fire grew yesterday by 88,000 acres and its cause is still under investigation. It was 8 percent contained as of Monday morning.

Paradise Valley has a population of more than 100 people and is an hour north of Winnemucca.

According to the Reno Gazette Journal, “hot, dry and windy conditions combined with an extraordinarily high fuel load in the area have created very challenging conditions for the more than 500 firefighters assigned to the blaze.”

Check back for more updates.