Martis Camp Club completes acquisition of historic Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Martis Camp Club announced the completion of its acquisition of the historic Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore. As one of Lake Tahoe’s largest sandy beaches within a commercially zoned parcel, the 3.2-acre property offers Martis Camp Club the potential to expand member access, recreation, and the lakefront experience. The acquisition received overwhelming approval from both the Club’s Board and membership.

“This acquisition reflects our long-term commitment to thoughtful stewardship and the preservation of Lake Tahoe’s natural beauty,” said Colin O’Hanlon, Chief Operating Officer of Martis Camp Club. “Our immediate focus is maintaining the integrity, hospitality, and welcoming spirit of this remarkable property while thoughtfully exploring ways to enhance the experience for our members that honor the community and environment.”



John Cassidy, President of the Martis Camp Club Board of Directors, added, “The Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort is a cherished part of Tahoe’s heritage. We are honored to carry its legacy forward and to continue strengthening our long-standing partnerships and philanthropic efforts throughout the region.”



Through the Martis Camp Foundation, Martis Camp Members have contributed more than $12 million to local nonprofits and student scholarship programs in the North Tahoe and Truckee communities. This acquisition further deepens the Club’s commitment to being a good neighbor and active community partner.



“The Mourelatos family is deeply proud of the role this resort has played in the Tahoe Vista community for almost fifty years. From welcoming generations of families to creating lifelong memories along Tahoe’s shoreline, this place has always been about connection — to each other, to the lake, and to the natural beauty that defines it. We chose Martis Camp to continue this stewardship because we know they share our respect for this land, our love for the community it belongs to, and our commitment to ensuring its spirit and sense of place endure for generations to come,” said Alex Mourelatos, General Manager, Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort.