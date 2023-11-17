Martis Camp Foundation to grant more than $1 million to local non-profits

A group shot from the Friday, Nov. 10 2023 Day of Giving event.

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Martis Camp is a private ski and golf community on 2,177 acres, nestled in the High Sierra mountains and meadows. Along with a private ski lodge, world-famous skiing, fine dining and trails, Martis Camp is also home to the Martis Camp Foundation.

The Martis Camp Foundation started 12 years ago, with the sole purpose of giving back to the Truckee/North Tahoe community.

“To date, we’ve donated more than five million dollars, and we are extremely proud to say we will provide more than one million dollars in grants this year alone,” says Wendy Damonte, Executive Director Martis Camp Foundation.

A group shot from the Friday, Nov. 10 2023 Day of Giving event. Provided

On November 10, 2023, 120 Truckee/North Tahoe nonprofit parnters gathered at the Martis Camp Family Barn to be honored for the important work they do in the community. They were gifted grant checks to continue making a difference in the areas of education, youth development, human services, and recreation. $1,047,000 in grants makes this the most generous Day of Giving in the MCF’s 12-year history.

“The Day of Giving started in 2021. Members of the community grants committee drove from Truckee to Lake Tahoe, handing out grant checks at the offices of our nonprofit partners. The next year, we created four different gathering places for executive directors to come pick up their checks. We noticed they all loved coming together, to share ideas, and collaborate with one another. That sparked the idea of this year’s event. We are hosting all our partners who are receiving grants this year at the Martis Camp Family Barn. We believe having everyone together, under one roof, will build community and bring us all closer together. We are expecting about 120 people at this year’s Day of Giving,” explains Damonte.

The largest grant is $300,000 awarded to the Truckee-Donner Recreation Parks District to complete their 17 Pickleball courts being built at the River View Sports Park.

“Pickleball is a community-building sport that brings together people of all ages and skill. This complex will be a huge asset to the entire local community, and we are thrilled to help make it happen. We believe in being active, playing sports, and gathering in fun, accessible environments. Pickleball provides all those things. This is going to be a great addition to the local community,” adds Damonte.

The Tahoe Forest Health System Foundation received a grant to help women with grief counseling.

The Martis Camp Foundation works countless hours reviewing applications and making sure their previous grants have been used appropriately. Their goal is to create long-lasting relationships with all of their partners.

“All the money we donate to the local community comes from people who live at Martis Camp. Many of these people don’t live in Truckee year-round, but they donate to the Martis Camp Foundation to ensure the local community thrives year-round,” said Damonte when asked where the money for the grants comes from.

“We host one fundraiser a year in late July. Our annual auction/gala nets about 80% of all donations into the foundation. It’s a really important night for us and we work all year to make sure it’s a success. Many local businesses contribute items to our silent and live auction, which is a huge help! When we are successful, the local community benefits,” she added.

Damonte said the hope for next year is always the same. They hope to generate more donations in the Martis Camp Foundation, so they can donate more to the local community. The Martis Camp Foundation is made up of 18 volunteer board members, all of whom are Martis Camp members. They all work year-round to make the MCF an exciting and worthy place for other members to support.

She went on to say, “A great way for locals to be a part of the foundation is to apply for a community grant. Our window to apply closes September 1 each year.”

To apply or learn more, go to https://www.martiscamp.org/foundation/community-grants .