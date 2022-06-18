Martis Camp home listed for record $18 million

Located at 10213 Birchmont Court in Martis Camp, a 9,024-square-foot, luxury home has been listed for a record-breaking $18 million.

Vance Fox

The home was built in 2014 and includes a 2,871-square-foot garage and 1,482 square feet of patio space.

Vance Fox

A record-breaking luxury home has hit the market in Martis Camp, setting the bar for the highest priced home in the Truckee area.

Sitting on a private, 2.4-acre lot in Martis Camp, the 9,024-square-foot home is listed at $18 million. The previous record was a $15 million house that was purchased last year in a confidential sale, according to Compass real estate company Communications Associate Diana Jackin.

The home, at 10213 Birchmont Court, sits on a rocky outcropping with views of Northstar California Resort’s Lookout Mountain. The house includes a children’s wing with lounge, game loft, bunk rooms with six built-in bunk beds, an arts and crafts room, and guest room. The dining room has two walls of multi-slide glass doors that disappear into the walls when open, giving the impression of dining in the forest. The house has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half bathrooms, a wine cellar, an outdoor kitchen, a wood-burning pizza oven, custom ski lockers, and seven fireplaces. The home was built in 2014 and includes a 2,871-square-foot garage and 1,482 square feet of patio space.

For more information, visit birchmontestate.com .

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com