Martis Fund approves grant funds for projects in Eastern Placer County, Martis Valley
Since 2006, the Martis Fund has invested over $13 million to nonprofit organizations in the Martis Valley region through funding Open Space Conservation, Habitat & Forest Management & Restoration, and Workforce Housing projects throughout the Martis Valley and greater Placer County region.
The Workforce Housing Fund has supported housing advocacy and case management programs, and emergency and supportive services for our homeless community. Additionally, the Martis Fund supported community development projects such as the Truckee Railyard/Artist Lofts, Frishman Hollow 2, Meadow View Place, and Donner Lake Six projects which support housing for our local workforce. The Down Payment Assistance Program has provided over $2.2 million in loans and supported over 54 qualifying families in our community with purchasing a home.
So far in 2021, the Martis Fund Board of Directors has approved funding for:
• Truckee Trails Foundation – Waddle Ranch Trail Loop Project – $145,700
• South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) – Van Norden Meadow Restoration Project implementation – $400,000
• Sierra Community House – Housing Advocacy & Direct Assistance – $600,000
• Donner Lake Six Project – $367,500
• Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation – Nature Fund Match $60,000
The Martis Fund is a collaborative project between the developers of the Martis Camp community, DMB/Highlands Group, LLC, its members, Mountain Area Preservation (MAP), and Sierra Watch.
Source: The Martis Fund
