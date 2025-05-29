Martis Valley local water agencies to hold public meeting for Groundwater Management Plan update

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Donner Public Utility District, Northstar Community Services District, and Placer County Water Agency (Local Water Agencies) are holding a public meeting to present and receive comments on the Martis Valley Groundwater Management Plan (Martis GMP). The public meeting will be attended by the Local Water Agencies staff along with representatives from a licensed hydrogeologic firm hired by the Local Water Agencies to prepare the Martis GMP update and annual report.

The public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 3 from 6-7 p.m. and will be held in the Northstar Community Services District’s board room at 900 Northstar Drive in Truckee, Calif. Refreshments will be served. No RSVP is required, and everyone is welcome to attend. Remote attendance option is available with Microsoft Teams which can be accessed at tdpud.org/groundwater .

Information on Martis GMP update and the analysis of the most recent monitoring results will be presented. This public meeting is an opportunity to learn more about Martis Valley aquifer and the stewardship efforts to protect our local water resources. The meeting will end with the opportunity for the public to provide comments and feedback on the Martis GMP update and management efforts of the Local Water Agencies.

To find out more about this public meeting, contact Steven Poncelet at the Truckee Donner Public Utility District at stevenponcelet@tdpud.org or (530) 582-3951.