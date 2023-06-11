Martis Valley Massage celebrates studio expansion

With Martis Valley Massage's new studio expansion, one of their treatment rooms will be dedicated to couples massage.

Provided / Martis Valley Massage

TRUCKEE, Calif. — With the year-round rigorous lifestyle the many Truckee and Tahoe locals embody, it’s essential to take some time to properly reset, relax, and take some time for self-care every so often. Living in an outdoor-dense community, recreation takes a massive toll on the body, and Martis Valley Massage has been providing a relaxing space for bodywork, skincare, and self-care in the Truckee community since 2021.

Celebrating their second year in business, Martis Valley Massage is expanding their footprint, tripling their original square footage by acquiring the space directly next door to their original space. With the expansion, the skincare and massage studio will be adding three additional treatment rooms, a larger lobby, extended retail space, event space for special events such as bridal showers and birthday parties, and a new “River Lounge” room for their guests to relax before and after services.

“When we initially opened, it was towards the end of Covid, so that’s why we started with a smaller footprint for a smaller massage studio,” Annie Coyle Garden, co-owner and founder of Martis Valley Massage said. “We saw this location and thought there was such a good opportunity for this business.”

Martis Valley Massage’s blueprint for the studio’s expansion plan. Provided / Martis Valley Massage

When Coyle Garden and her husband, Lloyd Garden, opened Martis Valley Massage, they were initially inspired to open a space for bodywork and healing. Annie has over a decade of experience being a licensed massage therapist, and they saw the need in the Truckee community.

Earlier this year, the duo broke ground on connecting the space next door with their existing space, and are celebrating their studio expansion this summer season. While the extension will offer more space, the Garden’s are also looking forward to bringing in more services to offer to their clientele.

“We have always offered massage, and we also offer add-ons such as CBD or hot stone add-ons, and those are services that we have always had available here,” Annie said. “After performing massage services, we felt that there was a need to start offering facials. We had clients asking if we offered facials and after so long, we took the plunge.”

When adapting their service menu to include skincare treatments, the Garden’s were initially inspired by living in the high altitude and the massive toll on one’s skin. This inspired them to pivot to include comprehensive facials for their clientele to relax and enjoy; as well as to promote healing. While the studio has always offered massage, with their expansion into facials, they are bringing in an all-organic skincare line, Eminence Organic Skincare, to utilize during their facial services, as well as retail for their clientele to use.

With the studio’s expansion, Martis Valley Massage will be expanding their service menu to offer facial treatments. Provided / Martis Valley Massage

While bringing new services to the studio’s menu, Martis Valley Massage will also be offering brow tinting and facial waxing to their clientele.

With massage and skincare being an industry that is rapidly growing, Martis Valley Massage is breaking barriers in the industry; being a massage and skincare studio that offers services in a clean, relaxing, modern studio space, while also offering an accessible price point to their clientele.

“We are passionate about providing a space that people can access regularly, especially in our community,” Lloyd said. “We offer discounted pricing with packages that our clients can purchase to receive a discount on our services. We live in a community that is centered around health and wellness, and people need to take care of their bodies, and we want to provide these treatments at an accessible entry point for all to enjoy.”

Massage treatments is the foundation of Martis Valley Massage. Provided / Martis Valley Massage

The Garden’s are also happy to have Martis Valley Massage in the location that it’s in to be near the new housing that has been and is currently being built in Truckee, to make the studio not just accessible for their clientele, but also at an easy location for their staff.

As Martis Valley Massage celebrates their studio expansion, they are grateful to their community for their overall growth, and the foundational relationships they’ve made with other businesses.

“Being a business owner in Truckee, we feel like we are a part of the community in a bigger way,” Annie said. “I’m overall a shy person, and being a business owner has really pushed me into being more forward in leaning on the community and building these solid relationships with other business owners, and it’s been really amazing. There’s something to be said for being involved in such a strong community, and it’s helped us immensely on our journey here as business owners.”

Martis Valley Massage will be celebrating their grand re-opening with their extended studio space on at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at their studio location The studio will be offering free food and drinks to event attendees, and the duo is eager to celebrate their expansion with the Truckee community.

The current lobby and retail space at Martis Valley Massage. Provided / Martis Valley Massage

“With our recent expansion, we’re so excited to just continue to grow,” Annie said. “We are excited to serve the community better and have more availability for our local clientele. We are passionate about providing an immersive, inclusive experience to all that come to Martis Valley Massage.”

For more information, visit the studio in person at 10001 Soaring Way, Suite 140 in Truckee or call 530-562-9332.