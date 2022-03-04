Mask requirements for students to end March 14

On Monday, March 14, students and staff at Tahoe Truckee Unified School District will no longer be required to wear masks.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced changes to the state’s masking policies, making face coverings a recommendation in school settings.

“California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we’ve learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic,” said Newsom in Monday’s statement. “Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high. We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward.”

Mask requirements at Tahoe Truckee Unified School District have been a divisive topic, routinely dominating discussion during the public comment period of district board meetings.

“We will continue to follow the guidelines for students and staff safety,” said Superintendent Chief Learning Officer Carmen Ghysels during Wednesday’s board meeting. “Indoor masking rules will remain in affect throughout our district until the end of the day Friday, March 11.”





Face coverings will also no longer be mandatory on the district’s buses. For more information, visit http://www.ttusd.org .

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com